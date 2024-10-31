Nina Dobrev, Shaun White get engaged: actress flaunts 5-carat diamond ring

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are ready to exchange wedding vows after five years of dating.
The Vampire Diaries alum, 34, got engaged with the Olympic snowboarder, 36, in New York on October 30, 2024, as per Vogue.
Shaun asked his girlfriend to become his fiancé under an arch of white roses at the Golden Swan restaurant, with a 5 carat diamond ring.
Nina told the media outlet about the surprise proposal, "I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him."
She also shared the big news with her Instagram followers and penned, “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé (ring emoji).”
After the proposal, the lovebirds were joined by friends to celebrate the big day with caviar and champagne.
The Originals star also shared that her now fiancé send a fake invite for an intimate CFDA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour to keep the proposal hidden.
“He made the invite look so legitimate,” she recalled, adding, “He said all the right things.”
The romantic couple started dating in 2019 and moved in together at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Nina and Shaun made their relationship public in May 2020 with a series of adorable pictures on social media.