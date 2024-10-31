Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner opened up about her idea life with daughters after divorce with Joe Jonas.
The musician, 35, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones starlet, 28, in September 2023. Their divorce was finalised in Florida on September 6, 2024.
On Wednesday, during a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Sophie shared the vision of her future life that she wants for her kids.
The former couple share two girls Willa, four, and Delphine, two.
She said, “Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious. I would isolate [myself] a lot. Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work, and thriving in my career and relationships. I want them to see a hard-working mum.”
The custody battle between Joe and Sophie has resolved, with their kids splitting time between the United States and the U.K.
While talking about her highly-awaited return to the UK, she added, “I’m so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England.”
The Joan starlet continued, “I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant.”
On the relationship front, Sophie is currently dating the eldest son and heir of Michael Pearson, Peregrine Pearson.