Entertainment

Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce

The 'Game of Thrones' star and the musician' divorce was finalized in Florida on September 6, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce
Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner opened up about her idea life with daughters after divorce with Joe Jonas.

The musician, 35, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones starlet, 28, in September 2023. Their divorce was finalised in Florida on September 6, 2024.

On Wednesday, during a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Sophie shared the vision of her future life that she wants for her kids.

The former couple share two girls Willa, four, and Delphine, two.

She said, “Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious. I would isolate [myself] a lot. Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work, and thriving in my career and relationships. I want them to see a hard-working mum.”

The custody battle between Joe and Sophie has resolved, with their kids splitting time between the United States and the U.K.

While talking about her highly-awaited return to the UK, she added, “I’m so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England.”

The Joan starlet continued, “I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant.”

On the relationship front, Sophie is currently dating the eldest son and heir of Michael Pearson, Peregrine Pearson.

Jennifer Aniston joins early voters for US Election 2024

Jennifer Aniston joins early voters for US Election 2024
Rizwan speaks out on India's Champions Trophy stance ahead of debut tour as captain

Rizwan speaks out on India's Champions Trophy stance ahead of debut tour as captain
Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce

Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country

Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country

Entertainment News

Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Jennifer Aniston joins early voters for US Election 2024
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Kim Kardashian still keeps in touch with ex boyfriend Pete Davidson
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White get engaged: actress flaunts 5-carat diamond ring
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Martha Stewart reveals years of infidelity by her husband
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Top 5 Netflix horror movies to watch on this Halloween
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Ethan Slater weighs in on speculation around Ariana Grande 'Imperfect for You'
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Heidi Klum admits she gets ‘anxious’ before Halloween costume debut
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Sophie Turner breaks silence on US exit after divorce with Joe Jonas
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Taylor Swift longtime enemy waits for her breakup with Travis Kelce
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Olivia Rodrigo recalls 'terrifying' onstage fall in Australia
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Kim Kardashian makes shocking prediction about Taylor Swift, Tavis Kelce romance