Prince William makes emotional confession after extending olive branch to Harry

Prince William has expressed why he feels "guilty" despite being privileged royal in his newly released ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.
A year after his much appreciated initiative, Homewards campaign, the Prince of Wales released a two-part documentary to publicly discuss the issue of homelessness and offer a peek into his work to eradicate it.
"I've spent enough time learning and listening to what people have been through that I feel almost guilty every time I leave, that I'm not doing more to help, and I feel compelled to act, because I don't want to just talk about it," he confessed.
William went on to explain, "I don't want to just listen, I actually want to see someone smile, because their life has been made better."
"So therefore, building a project is the only way I can see at the moment to try and alleviate and help people who are in a much less fortunate or in a very difficult situation," added the 42-year-old.
This emotional statement from William come after he candidly mentioned his estranged brother Prince Harry in the same interview, videos of which were widely shared on social media.
William sparked olive branch speculations towards the duke of Sussex, with his subtle move.