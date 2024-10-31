Royal

Prince William makes emotional confession after extending olive branch to Harry

The Prince of Wales explained why he is 'feeling guilty' in ITV documentary 'Prince William: We Can End Homelessness'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Prince William makes emotional confession after extending olive branch to Harry
Prince William makes emotional confession after extending olive branch to Harry

Prince William has expressed why he feels "guilty" despite being privileged royal in his newly released ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

A year after his much appreciated initiative, Homewards campaign, the Prince of Wales released a two-part documentary to publicly discuss the issue of homelessness and offer a peek into his work to eradicate it.

"I've spent enough time learning and listening to what people have been through that I feel almost guilty every time I leave, that I'm not doing more to help, and I feel compelled to act, because I don't want to just talk about it," he confessed.

William went on to explain, "I don't want to just listen, I actually want to see someone smile, because their life has been made better."


"So therefore, building a project is the only way I can see at the moment to try and alleviate and help people who are in a much less fortunate or in a very difficult situation," added the 42-year-old.

This emotional statement from William come after he candidly mentioned his estranged brother Prince Harry in the same interview, videos of which were widely shared on social media.

William sparked olive branch speculations towards the duke of Sussex, with his subtle move.

Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert

Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert
Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95

Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

Royal News

Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
King Charles, Queen Camilla relax on 'mini break' following intense royal tour
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Major tax hike on private Jets could impact Harry, Meghan's travel plans
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Royal family Halloween plan leaked as Princess Kate to enjoy festive sprit with unique move
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Prince Harry remains silent amid re release of controversial memoir Spare
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Meghan Markle takes clever step to save Prince Harry from Royal family
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Royal family shares 'wonderful' news about cancer-stricken King Charles' health
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Prince William maintains Royals legacy with major move
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
King Charles enjoys romantic getaway with Queen Camilla after Australia-Samoa tour
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Prince Harry will reunite with Prince William on ONE major condition
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Prince William makes stance clear over Prince Harry olive branch