Fahad Mustafa, Meerub Ali wish Asim Azhar on his 28th birthday

Asim Azhar spends his 28th birthday away from fiancé Meerub Ali in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

  by Web Desk
  October 31, 2024
Fahad Mustafa, Meerub Ali wish Asim Azhar on his 28th birthday
Fahad Mustafa, Meerub Ali wish Asim Azhar on his 28th birthday

Asiam Azhar has received birthday wishes from Pakistani celebrities and fiancé Meerub Ali on his 28th birthday.

The Jo Tu Na Mila crooner spend his birthday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, with family.

On Wednesday night, he posted pictures from his trip and penned, “Best birthday ever. Shukar Alhamdulillah. Thank you for all your wishes, prayers & love. I love you guys”

Fahad Mustafa and Sami Khan wrote “MashaAllah” in the comment section while Meerub dropped some white heart emojis along with “Mashallah.”


As the musician is busy performing Umrah, he could not respond to fans and the heartfelt wishes.

Taking to social media, Asim penned an apology for the delay and promised that he will get back to fans as soon as he’s free.

The Kabhi Mai Kabhi tum singer wrote, “Just been with family spending time at the most beautiful place on earth. I will respond to all edits, wishes and love as soon as I can. Thank you for everything, forever grateful.”

On the work front, Asim has announced the new dates for his highly-awaited North America World tour.

He will perform his first concert of the World tour in Toronto, Canada on January 23, 2024.

