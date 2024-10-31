Sci-Tech

Google hit with higher than world GDP fine in Russia for YouTube restrictions

Russian court imposed a $20.6 decillion, two followed by 36 zeros, fine for removing Russian TV channels

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Google hit with higher than world GDP fine in Russia for YouTube restrictions
Google hit with higher than world GDP fine in Russia for YouTube restrictions

Russia has imposed more than the entire world’s GDP fine on Google for blocking state-run media channels from YouTube.

According to Sky News, a Russian court slapped Google with an unbelievable $20.6 decillion fine for removing pro-Vladimir Putin government accounts from YouTube.

$20.6 means two followed by 36 zeros, or, in other way, an undecillion is a trillion times a trillion times a trillion.

The fine is far greater than the total GDP of the world and the current stock market value of the platform.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated the total GDP of the world at $110 trillion, whereas the stock market value of Google is $2.16 trillion.

Moreover, the state news agency, Tass, reported that the fine is increasing every day due to non-payment, and if the platform does not pay the fine within nine months, the fine will be doubled daily.

Another Russian news outlet said that the hefty amount of fine has grown because Google has not restored the YouTube accounts of any of the 17 TV channels.

It is worth noting that Google must comply with the court orders to resume its operation in Russia.

Furthermore, the first case against Google was filed privately in 2020 after the Tsargrad TV channel and RIA FAN accounts were blocked from the platform due to US sanctions laws, but the tension between Russia and Google escalated after its war on Ukraine.

Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert

Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert
Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95

Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

Sci-Tech News

Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
WhatsApp prepares to introduce channel search function for users
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M4 Chips, AI features
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
CEO reveals over 25% of new Google code is generated by AI
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
China's youngest astronaut crew reaches space station in historic mission
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
UK’s Rolls-Royce SMR, Czech’s CEZ join forces for modular nuclear project
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Meta, TikTok face lawsuit in Brazil for not creating protection mechanism
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Discover hidden life on Mars with NASA's groundbreaking new study
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Who is the richest person in China?
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Japanese researchers develop AI-powered earthquake prediction model
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
THIS smartwatch could be your best defence against undiagnosed illnesses