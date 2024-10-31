Trending

Ananya Panday celebrates 26th birthday with family amid 'CTRL' success

Suhana Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and more wished Ananya Panday on her 26th birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Ananya Panday celebrates 26th birthday with family amid CTRL success

Ananya Panday, who is currently celebrating the success of CTRL, has celebrated her 26th birthday with family and friends.

The Call Me Bae starlet posted the pictures from her intimate birthday bash with father Chunky Panday and mother Bhavna Pandey.

She captioned the post, “always been a birthday kinda girl thank you for all the love and blessings and good wishes.”

Many Bollywood celebrities wished the star including her BFF Suhana Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.


Taking to Instagram Stories, The Archies actress wrote “My Birthday girl. I love you, I love you.”

Varun penned “Happy birthday” for the birthday post.

Kriti wished, “Happy Birthday @ananyapanday May this year be filled with all things happy. Sending you lots of love and a big hug.”

Manish Malhotra posted a picture of the Student of the Year 2 actress donning his lengha and wrote, “happy birthday, you are the coolest and most fabulous.”

Moreover, Ananya’s new boyfriend Walker Blanco also wished the star and made relationship public.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you Annieee,” Walker added a heart emoji at the end.

She previously dated Aditya Roy Kapur before breaking up with him in March 2024.

Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert

Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert
Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95

Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

Trending News

Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Fahad Mustafa, Meerub Ali wish Asim Azhar on his 28th birthday
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Aima Baig blasts Sara Raza over auto-tune claims: ‘Attention-seeking aunty’
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Priyanka Chopra marks special occasion with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Mawra Hocane documents her 'life lately' in new video
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Salman Khan gets new death threat, Mumbai police launches probe
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez reunite at Diwali bash
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Yumna Zaidi shares classy photos straight out of the 'godaam'
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Katrina Kaif smitten by husband Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Ananya Panday's beau Walker Blanco makes relationship official on her birthday
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Madhuri Dixit shares views on ‘Stree 2’ ahead of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ release