Ananya Panday celebrates 26th birthday with family amid 'CTRL' success

Ananya Panday, who is currently celebrating the success of CTRL, has celebrated her 26th birthday with family and friends.
The Call Me Bae starlet posted the pictures from her intimate birthday bash with father Chunky Panday and mother Bhavna Pandey.
She captioned the post, “always been a birthday kinda girl thank you for all the love and blessings and good wishes.”
Many Bollywood celebrities wished the star including her BFF Suhana Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.
Taking to Instagram Stories, The Archies actress wrote “My Birthday girl. I love you, I love you.”
Varun penned “Happy birthday” for the birthday post.
Kriti wished, “Happy Birthday @ananyapanday May this year be filled with all things happy. Sending you lots of love and a big hug.”
Manish Malhotra posted a picture of the Student of the Year 2 actress donning his lengha and wrote, “happy birthday, you are the coolest and most fabulous.”
Moreover, Ananya’s new boyfriend Walker Blanco also wished the star and made relationship public.
“Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you Annieee,” Walker added a heart emoji at the end.
She previously dated Aditya Roy Kapur before breaking up with him in March 2024.