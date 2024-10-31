Justin Timberlake aims to reconnect with Jessica Biel amid marital woes

Justin Timberlake is reportedly focused on mending his relationship with his wife Jessica Biel after the reports that they are facing marital woes.
As per InTouch Weekly, a source exclusively shared, “Just because Justin is committed to the marriage, it doesn’t mean Jessica’s not still struggling with a lot of trust issues. It’s going to take a while for them to get their sizzle back because she’s still very wary of him.”
Notably, on June 18, the Selfish singer was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, for driving while intoxicated after he refused a breathalyzer test following a night out in the town’s American Hotel.
In September, he entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of driving while ability impaired, which came with a $500 fine and 25 hours of community service.
After a scandal, another source told PEOPLE Jessica, 42, was “not happy about,” considering she “enjoys privacy.”
The insider shared that Timberlake is “doing everything he can” to “make up for” the arrest.
Expressing the shock over this event, the first source said, “The fact is, Justin isn’t back to normal, either.”
They added, “He’s still very tightly wound and stressed over what happened. Even if he’s on his best behavior, there’s a kind of an awkwardness and attention around him that doesn’t really make for very romantic, sexy nights together.”
Timberlake and his actress wife were romantically involved in 2007, but in 2011 they broke up, rekindled the relationship and engaged in December of the same year.
They married in October 2012, and welcome two children: Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.