Princess Anne makes first public appearance after taking major role

Princess Anne attended a royal engagement while her brother King Charles battles cancer.
Her public outing comes after she was entrusted by the Royal Family to represent them on a key occasion.
For the latest engagement, she donned a tweed double-breasted jacket and matching skirt.
To finish the look, the younger sister of the monarch went for black suede knee-high points, mauve gloves and a classic trench coat.
On Wednesday, Anne made her first stop at the bedmaker's Yorkshire farm. She was given a detailed behind-the-scenes process of how products are manufactured from farm and are delivered to factory at family-run business Harrison Spinks in Leeds.
The Chairman of Harrison Spinks, Simon Spinks, addressed the royal visit, "We are deeply honoured and grateful to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to our farm and factory today [Wednesday].”
“And thank her for taking the time to learn about our sustainable practices, meeting with our hard-working team, and presenting us with the King's Award for Sustainable Development, which is an incredible privilege,” the statement concluded.
The Royal Family released a “busy” itinerary of Princess Anne on October 30, 2024, while Charles is resting after his busy tour to Australia and Samoa with Queen Camilla.