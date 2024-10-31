Meghan Markle agrees for Lilibet, Archie to meet King Charles after 'shrewd move'

Meghan Markle is reportedly willing to let her children, Lilibet and Archie, spend time with their grandfather, King Charles, but under one strict condition.
As per the Daily Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly bought a new home in Portugal, the reports suggested that their move would extend an olive branch to King Charles.
The source told Closer, "Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it’s likely she’ll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles, at some point.”
They added, "And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped."
Calling Meghan’s purchase of the Portuguese home a "shrewd move" the source said, "She’s deeply concerned that the Royal Family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive to make sure she’s not isolated or pushed to the sidelines."
To note, Harry and Meghan’s kids Archie, five, and Lilibet, moved from the UK to California and spent very little time with the royal family.
The Sussexes stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 but now the reports claimed that the Duchess may allow her children to visit the UK.