Prince William appears on screen after rubbing shoulder with Hollywood star

Prince William has appeared on screen after rubbing shoulder with Hollywood star, Cate Blanchett.

The Prince of Wales shared a special message in the new episode of six-part BBC docuseries, Guardians.

A day before the latest episode was released, he visited a sustainable dye company, Colorfix, with the Australia actress.

William revealed that relationship between elephants and people in Sri Lanka "is fragile."

A short clip from the episode was posted on Instagram, highlighting the work of Chinthaka and his team.

The caption of the post read, “In Sri Lanka, rangers are on the frontlines of a growing crisis — working to protect endangered elephants and reduce deadly conflict between wildlife and local communities.”

It continued, “In this week's Guardians episode we meet Chinthaka and his team as they risk their lives to rescue injured elephants, fit GPS collars, and gather vital data that builds a map for future coexistence. Their work reduces harm to animals while minimising impact on humans and helps preserve balance in a fragile ecosystem. Watch the latest episode now on @BBCEarth.”

About Prince William’s docuseries:

Prince William and The Royal Foundation lunched the six-part series on May 23, as a part of United for Wildlife programme.

To note, the Prince of Wales’ BBC series release a new episode each week.

