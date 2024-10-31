Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion makes sombre confession about mental health struggles

The rapper released her Prime Video documentary titled 'Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words' on October 31

  by Web Desk
  October 31, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion makes sombre confession about mental health struggles

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about her past struggles with mental health, revealing she once felt like a "burden" during her darkest time of life.

"As somebody who has had some very dark thoughts... at some of the worst times in my life, I just felt like I had a few good people around me who made me feel loved, who made me feel heard, who made me feel like they cared," the "rapper told PEOPLE.

Earlier this month, Megan partnered with the California Department of Public Health for the Never a Bother campaign to create suicide prevention awareness among youth.

The rapper further added, "Even when I felt like I was being difficult, when I felt like, 'Oh, I'm such a burden. I don't even feel like talking about this to anybody. It would just be better if life was just one way. Life would be better without me.'"

However, after some time, Megan realized that her intrusive thoughts weren't true.

"I started working out really hard. The gym really helped me create a space where I could take out my aggression in a healthy way and just be able to zone out and clear my mind," she added.

Mehan Thee Stallion released a Prime Video documentary about her mental health journey, titled In Her Words, on Thursday, October 31.

