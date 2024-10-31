Entertainment

Rihanna makes it her 'mission' to find girlfriend for Eminem

Eminem was married to Kimberly "Kim" Scott from 1999 to 2001 and again briefly in 2006

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Rihanna takes on role of matchmaker for Eminem!

The Stay singer is reportedly on mission to find a girlfriend for her longtime friend and collaborator Eminem.

Although, the duo had a rough patch in their friendship when an unreleased verse of Eminem was leaked in 2019.

The lyrics, “Of course I side with Chris Brown / I’d beat a bitch down too,” referenced Rihanna’s then-boyfriend Brown’s physical abuse, for which he was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to felony assault in 2009.

However, Eminem apologized for his insensitive words, and Rihanna forgave him.

Now, the Barbadian star is focused on finding someone special for Eminem.

“There was a time when Eminem and Rihanna weren’t on good terms, but he managed to get her to forgive him and they’re now past it all and really tight again,” the insider told In Touch.

They further added, “Rihanna, like a lot of people in his life, can’t understand why he’s still single and she’s decided to make it her mission to find him a girlfriend. She knows him well enough to know what kind of woman would be a good match and she’s got lots of ideas about who to set him up with.”

Eminem had tumultuous relationship with his first love Kimberly Scott, with whom he married twice, both of which ended in divorce.

“He claims he’s happier on his own and doesn’t want to deal with the drama of dating, but Rihanna isn’t taking no for an answer,” the insider added.

The sources further shared that Rihanna has vowed that “she’s going to help shake Eminem out of this funk.” 

