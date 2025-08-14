'Daredevil: Born Again' star addresses possibility of season 3

Vincent D'Onofrio, who portrays Kingpin in the Daredevil: Born Again has discussed the possibility of season 3 after Charlie Cox's shocking remarks.
Last week, The Defenders actor appeared at GalaxyCon, where he talked about season 2 with fans and hinted it could be the series' last instalment.
"There's something we do in this final season that doesn't exist in the comics, so it's unique to our show," Cox noted, sparking a social media storm.
However, on Wednesday, August 13, D'Onofrio clarified matters in a reply to an X post quoting Cox's remark, writing, "I believe Charlie meant the last season we actually shot meaning the second season."
He added, "Yet he used the term final season so it's a bit confusing. But Charlie and I have discussed and we both agree there’s a very good chance for a third season."
D'Onofrio also responded to a fan's query on X when asked about "plans for season 3," revealing, "Good chance there will be a third."
Moreover, it was recently confirmed that Krysten Ritter had joined the second season to reprise her role as Jessica Jones from the short-lived Marvel-Netflix universe.
Daredevil: Born Again – one of the most-anticipated Marvel shows where Charlie Cox plays Daredevil – season 2 filming has wrapped up and is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.