Taylor Swift drops album cover, tracklist for 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has sparked an internet meltdown as she unveiled the album cover for The Life of a Showgirl with an official release date and a track list.
On Wednesday, August 13, the Lover crooner revealed the details of her highly anticipated 12th studio album on the podcast of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Along with that, Taylor also turned to her Instagram account to officially release the artwork and tracklist for the album produced by Max Martin, Shellback, and herself.
In a carousel of bold clicks, the Blank Space singer shared mouth-watering snaps of herself alongside a mint green and orange album cover, which also featured herself dressed in a rhinestone bikini.
The social media post – which garnered 1.6 million liked in 10 minutes – was paired with the caption, noting, "And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3."
The album's title track, The Life of a Showgirl would feature Sabrina Carpenter, causing excitement among the pop stars' fanbases.
Furthermore, the official track list consists of 12 songs, including The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey, and The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter).