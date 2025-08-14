Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift drops album cover, tracklist for 'The Life of a Showgirl'

'The Life of a Showgirl' will feature Sabrina Carpenter on the title track

Taylor Swift drops album cover, tracklist for The Life of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift drops album cover, tracklist for 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has sparked an internet meltdown as she unveiled the album cover for The Life of a Showgirl with an official release date and a track list.

On Wednesday, August 13, the Lover crooner revealed the details of her highly anticipated 12th studio album on the podcast of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Along with that, Taylor also turned to her Instagram account to officially release the artwork and tracklist for the album produced by Max Martin, Shellback, and herself.

In a carousel of bold clicks, the Blank Space singer shared mouth-watering snaps of herself alongside a mint green and orange album cover, which also featured herself dressed in a rhinestone bikini.


The social media post – which garnered 1.6 million liked in 10 minutes – was paired with the caption, noting, "And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3."

The album's title track, The Life of a Showgirl would feature Sabrina Carpenter, causing excitement among the pop stars' fanbases.

Furthermore, the official track list consists of 12 songs, including The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey, and The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter).

You Might Like:

Drake requests sensitive documents on Kendrick Lamar in legal dispute

Drake requests sensitive documents on Kendrick Lamar in legal dispute
Drake seeks evidence of domestic violence against Kendrick Lamar to gain an upper-hand in the legal fight

'Daredevil: Born Again' star addresses possibility of season 3

'Daredevil: Born Again' star addresses possibility of season 3
Charlie Cox caused a frenzy on the internet after he referred to the upcoming instalment 2 as the 'final season'

Taylor Swift takes cheeky swipe at male sports fans on 'New Heights' podcast

Taylor Swift takes cheeky swipe at male sports fans on 'New Heights' podcast
The pop icon will reveal 'The Life of a Showgirl' album cover in the upcoming episode of Travis Kelce's podcast

Kris Jenner hails Dolce & Gabbana co-founder in 67th birthday tribute: ‘legend’

Kris Jenner hails Dolce & Gabbana co-founder in 67th birthday tribute: ‘legend’
Kris Jenner rings in Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Domenico Dolce’s 67th birthday with a heartfelt tribute

Sydney Sweeney unveils first look channeling Dolly Parton in ‘Americana’

Sydney Sweeney unveils first look channeling Dolly Parton in ‘Americana’
Sydney Sweeney is set to channel country music icon Dolly Parton in her upcoming new film ‘Americana’

Leonardo DiCaprio gets candid about feeling 30 at age 50

Leonardo DiCaprio gets candid about feeling 30 at age 50
The 'One Battle After Another' star still feels like he’s 'emotionally' in his 30s

Cillian Murphy tackles dark new role in intense ‘Steve’ trailer

Cillian Murphy tackles dark new role in intense ‘Steve’ trailer
'The Oppenheimer' star set to play the title role in the upcoming drama, set in the mid-'90s

Taylor Swift takes aim at Blake Lively friendship in ‘Life of a Showgirl’?

Taylor Swift takes aim at Blake Lively friendship in ‘Life of a Showgirl’?
Leaked tracklist of Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Life of a Showgirl’ hints at major diss track aimed at Black Lively after Justin Baldoni legal drama

Timothée Chalamet stars as ping-pong ace in new 'Marty Supreme' trailer

Timothée Chalamet stars as ping-pong ace in new 'Marty Supreme' trailer
Timothée Chalamet faces off against Gwyneth Paltrow in a newly released trailer for 'Marty Supreme'

Lisa Kudrow goes viral with throwback MAGA spoof

Lisa Kudrow goes viral with throwback MAGA spoof
'Friends' alum has gone viral after an old clip of her spoofing former President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement

Brandon Blackstock obituary reveals romance with Kelly’s ex-aide Brittney Jones

Brandon Blackstock obituary reveals romance with Kelly’s ex-aide Brittney Jones
Kelly Clarkson left out of ex-husband Brandson’s obituary which reveals his ‘loving’ relationship with her ex-assistant Brittney Marie Jones

Justin Bieber makes emotional confession ahead of major celebrations

Justin Bieber makes emotional confession ahead of major celebrations
The 'Peaches' singer shared a cryptic message that raised questions about his emotional and spiritual well-being