Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' artwork

Sabrina Carpenter – being the only artist to feature on The Life of a Showgirl - has shared her excitement for Taylor Swift's upcoming project.
The Espresso crooner turned to her Instagram account minutes after the album cover and tracklist were revealed to repost the social media post, with the overlay text reading, "I know someone who is freaking out and it's me."
In the next slide, Sabrina shared an adorable snap of herself with the pop icon from her surprise appearance on the Eras Tour in New Orleans in October 2024.
For the spectacular show, the duo performed a mashup of Sabrina's Espresso and Please Please Please with Taylor's Is It Over Now?.
Sabrina will be featured in the title track, The Life of a Showgirl, from the album which contains 11 other tracks, including The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Opalite, Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, and Honey.
Taylor revealed the artwork of her 12th studio album on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's, podcast, and alongside that, she updated her social media with all the details.
The Life of a Showgirl, which is produced by Taylor, Max Martin and Shellback, is set to be released on October 3.
Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, is set to arrive on August 29 with a total of 12 tracks, including the massive hit release titled Manchild.