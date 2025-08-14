Taylor Swift takes cheeky swipe at male sports fans on 'New Heights' podcast

Taylor Swift has addressed the backlash she received from football fans with a cheeky remark at her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's, podcast.
The Lover crooner was at the receiving end of severe criticism when fans complained about the camera focusing on the pop icon during the NFL games she attended to support her beau, whom she has been dating since 2023.
In a new teaser clip from her highly anticipated appearance on the New Heights podcast, Taylor threw a little shade at the sports fans who did not like her on their screen.
"Thanks for having me on my favourite podcast," she said to Travis after his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, gave an exciting introduction for their guest.
Taylor smilingly added, "As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast, and I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me."
In the previous preview of the episode, the Cruel Summer singer announced her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, the cover of which is set to be revealed in the upcoming episode.
Despite complaints from some football fans, Taylor Swift's NFL appearances gave the league a boost in several departments, including spikes in female viewership and jersey sales along with surge in New Heights listeners.