Drake requests sensitive documents on Kendrick Lamar in legal dispute

Drake has been looking to take legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) due to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us on the basis of defamation.

Gathering evidence, the Canadian rapper – whose real name is Aubrey Graham – has requested the court to force UMG and chief executive Lucian Grainge to turn over the label's contract with Kendrick, along with documents related to allegations of domestic violence against the rapper.

Kendrick and Drake are represented by different divisions of UMG.

Their rap battle transformed into a legal fight earlier this year when the God's Plan rapper claimed that the company spread misinformation about him being a paedophile to devalue his brand amid contract negotiations.

The feud started with Drake's 2023 J. Cole collaboration First Person Shooter, in which the pair called itself the "big three" alongside Kendrick.

In response, the HUMBLE rapper rejected the idea that they are his equals in Like That

Several diss tracks followed, with the musicians hurling increasingly spiteful insults at each other relating to accusations of domestic abuse, exploitation and paedophilia.

It concluded with Kendrick's release of the anthemic West Coast banger in May, leading to spectators crowning him the winner of the battle.

Other requests for documents from UMG include information relating to Interscope, which represents Kendrick, including monthly revenues and profits and the value of his recording catalogue for the past five-and-a-half years.

Drake shared the documents are relevant to his theory that the label was motivated by profits derived from the allegedly defamatory statements in Not Like Us.

