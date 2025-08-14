Taylor Swift recalls masters acquisition as she enters new era 

Taylor Swift has opened up about the moment she found out she had acquired her music masters back while sitting beside her beau, Travis Kelce.
On Wednesday, August 13, the All Too Well singer marked her podcast debut with New Heights, co-hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, where she gave fans a rare insight into her private life.
During the podcast, Taylor talked about getting the master recordings of her first six albums back, which she announced in May, closing the curtains on a long-running battle over the ownership of her music.
The Timeless singer revealed that she sent her mother, Andrea Swift, and brother, Austin Swift, in the meeting with Shamrock Capital, who owned the rights.
With Travis' hands wrapped around her in a gesture of support, Taylor shared that she learnt that Shamrock Capital had accepted her offer shortly after the Super Bowl while she was staying with the NFL star in Kansas City.
Tearing up during the podcast, she added, "So sorry, it's literally been so long since this happened. It's every time I talk about it. I just very dramatically hit the floor, for real."
Taylor said the news prompted her to "bawl my eyes out" before she went to tell her boyfriend, who was playing video games. The NFL star was alarmed when his girlfriend entered the room in tears.
"He puts his headset down. He's like, 'Guys, I gotta go,'" Taylor recalled.
Travis admitted that he "started crying too, you know I’m a crier," to which Jason chimed in, "Oh yeah, that's the Kelce way."
Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor revealed the artwork of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, revealing that she worked on the album while being on the Eras Tour in Europe.
The album, which features Sabrina Carpenter, is set to release on October 3, 2025.