Trending

Ananya Panday's father makes surprising revelation about 'CTRL' actress

Chunky Panday shared rare argument he had with daughter Ananya about stardom in Bollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Ananya Pandays father makes surprising revelation about CTRL actress
Ananya Panday's father makes surprising revelation about 'CTRL' actress

Chunky Panday revealed that he often had disagreements with Ananya Panday about the importance of achieving stardom before pursuing a mainstream acting career.

In a recent conversation with Mid Day, Chunky Panday expressed, that he initially encouraged his daughter Ananya to focus on achieving stardom first.

However, now that she is earning acclaim for her performances in projects like CTRL and Call Me Bae, he is happy to have been proven wrong.

The Housefull star said, "I used to have fights with her because I felt she should do [mainstream] cinema and she’d say, Dad, I want to be an actor."

"I’d respond, saying," he added stating "You be an actor later; first you become a star.’ Now, I’m realizing that perhaps she was right."

Earlier this year, Chunky joined Cyrus Broacha on his podcast, Cyrus Says, where he talked about his career and mentioned that he is currently going through a phase he described as "reverse nepotism."

He also noted that while nepotism typically involves the children of actors perusing careers in acting, he has observed that since his daughter raised as a star, the Gang of Ghost actor has been receiving a lot of work.

In addition to this, the CTRL star expressed admiration to her father in an IANS interview, highlighting his hard work and respect in the industry mentioning the pride she feels being his daughter.

Notably, Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday appeared together in movie Liger in 2022, where chunky played role of her father. 

Prince William's ITV documentary challenges Prince Harry's perceptions

Prince William's ITV documentary challenges Prince Harry's perceptions
Top 5 spooky Bollywood movies to watch this Halloween

Top 5 spooky Bollywood movies to watch this Halloween

Temu eyes European anti-counterfeit group membership to strengthen brand image

Temu eyes European anti-counterfeit group membership to strengthen brand image
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported

Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported

Trending News

Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Top 5 spooky Bollywood movies to watch this Halloween
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Ananya Panday celebrates 26th birthday with family amid 'CTRL' success
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Fahad Mustafa, Meerub Ali wish Asim Azhar on his 28th birthday
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Aima Baig blasts Sara Raza over auto-tune claims: ‘Attention-seeking aunty’
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Priyanka Chopra marks special occasion with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Mawra Hocane documents her 'life lately' in new video
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Salman Khan gets new death threat, Mumbai police launches probe
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez reunite at Diwali bash
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Yumna Zaidi shares classy photos straight out of the 'godaam'
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Katrina Kaif smitten by husband Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot