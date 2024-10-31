Ananya Panday's father makes surprising revelation about 'CTRL' actress

Chunky Panday revealed that he often had disagreements with Ananya Panday about the importance of achieving stardom before pursuing a mainstream acting career.
In a recent conversation with Mid Day, Chunky Panday expressed, that he initially encouraged his daughter Ananya to focus on achieving stardom first.
However, now that she is earning acclaim for her performances in projects like CTRL and Call Me Bae, he is happy to have been proven wrong.
The Housefull star said, "I used to have fights with her because I felt she should do [mainstream] cinema and she’d say, Dad, I want to be an actor."
"I’d respond, saying," he added stating "You be an actor later; first you become a star.’ Now, I’m realizing that perhaps she was right."
Earlier this year, Chunky joined Cyrus Broacha on his podcast, Cyrus Says, where he talked about his career and mentioned that he is currently going through a phase he described as "reverse nepotism."
He also noted that while nepotism typically involves the children of actors perusing careers in acting, he has observed that since his daughter raised as a star, the Gang of Ghost actor has been receiving a lot of work.
In addition to this, the CTRL star expressed admiration to her father in an IANS interview, highlighting his hard work and respect in the industry mentioning the pride she feels being his daughter.
Notably, Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday appeared together in movie Liger in 2022, where chunky played role of her father.