Priyanka Chopra shares poignant message after Holi celebration with family

  • March 19, 2025
Priyanka Chopra has shared a thoughtful message in a newly released video.

The Fashion actress was busy celebrating Holi with her family and friends last week.

She took to Instagram on March 19 and posted a photo dump of her recent travel diaries.

Priyanka also posted a video clip, in which she shared an “inspirational” story.

The Bollywood star said, “So! I don't do this often but I was very inspired today. I was driving to Vishakhapatnam airport on my way to Mumbai, on my way to New York. And I saw this woman selling guavas, and I love kaccha (unripe) guavas! So I stopped her and I asked, ‘How much for all your guavas?’ She said ₹150.”

Nick Jonas’ wife added, “So I gave her a 200 note and she was trying to give me a change and I said, ‘No, please keep it.’ She obviously sold guavas for a living. She went away for a little while but before the red light changed to green she came back and gave me two more guavas! A working woman, she did not want charity! Really moved me.”

She confessed that seeing a working woman who earns her own money and refuses charity truly made her happy and motivated.

On the work front, fans are speculating that Priyanka will be part of upcoming Rajamouli film, however, she has not confirmed the rumours yet.

