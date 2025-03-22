Arjun Kapoor takes subtle dig at ex Malaika Arora months after their breakup 

Arjun Kapoor has taken a humourous jab at his former flame, Malaika Arora, days after their high-profile breakup.
The 2 States actor showcased his hosting skills at the Showsha Reel Awards ceremony, which took place in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 20, 2025.
During the star-studded event, Arjun sarcastically stated how being alone is beneficial for him and his ex-girlfriend.
Hindustan Times reported that the 39-year-old popular Indian actor cheekily noted that spending life without a companion is not a bad thing to do, which raised the audience's eyebrows.
"Today, I may be alone, and that’s fine. Speaking of being alone, I think it’s not such a bad thing for all of you and for me. It benefits all of us. Because I will get paid for being the sole host," Arjun remarked.
He added, "And you will have to listen to less nonsense I mean, less talking since people’s attention spans have shortened."
For those unaware, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika parted ways in 2024, after spending seven years together.
The former couple began dating in 2018, after Malaika's separation from her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan.
On the professional front, Arjun will next seen in his father, Boney Kapoor's upcoming directorial movie, No Entry sequel, which also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles.