  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to team up for AR Murugadoss' next film?

AR Murugadoss has opened up about the possibility of a collaboration film with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, after concluding Sikandar.

During a recent interview with ETimes, the Ghajini director shared his plans to work with the Jawan actor and also addressed the rumour of doing a film casting both actors.

Sharing his current schedule, Murugadoss revealed that for now he is focused on wrapping his Tamil project, after that he will "sit with Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir, and if everything aligns, we might plan something exciting."

His upcoming film Sikandar starring Rashmika Mandanna alongside the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is set to hit theatres on March 30, 2025.

Speaking with Pink Villa on fans' anticipation for Sikandar's trailer, he revealed, "With the trailer, we have to satisfy the first day first show audience and that's our target."

The Madharasi director also noted that the total runtime of the film is around two hours and 20 minutes, and described the action film as, "an entertainer with repeat value."

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing to start the filming of his new movie titled King, which is director by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

