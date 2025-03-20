Trending

  • March 20, 2025
Danish Taimoor finally addresses controversial polygamy remarks

Danish Taimoor has finally released a statement on the backlash he faced after a controversial remark on polygamy.

The Pakistan's well-known actor opened up about his personal views on polygamy during a recent Ramadan transmission on a TV channel.

With his wife Ayeza Khan seated in the front row, he told the audience, "The permission to men for four marriages has been granted, but I am not doing it yet, that’s a different story.”

Danish added, “I say this in front of her [Ayeza Khan] and today I’m saying it in front of you all, I am allowed to marry four times […] but it’s because of my love and respect for her, that for now [filhal], I want to spend my life with her."

The Deewangi actor’s use of the word “filhal” ignited a backlash from Pakistani fans.

After receiving the backlash, he took to his Instagram account and issued a sincere apology to fans.

He explained, "I know all of you are a bit upset with me. Whatever happened on that day, some people think that I disrespected my wife. However, that's definitely not the case. Maybe, the words that I used were not right. I just want to stress that the word 'filhal [for now]' is a word that I often use in my daily life because I believe that we are not in this world forever."

Danish further noted, "It's been 18 years now and I have not been involved in any controversy and I'd like to keep it that way by finishing this issue right now,” adding, “So I want you to stay happy as I am at home with my wife and kids. Ayeza and I are very happy.”

On the personal front, Danish and Ayeza share two children Rayan Taimoor and Hoorain Taimoor.

The romantic couple tied the knot on August 8, 2014.

