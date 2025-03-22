Abhishek Bachchan pokes fun at Aishwarya Rai during 2025 Showsha Reel Awards

Trending

  March 22, 2025
Abhishek Bachchan candidly poked fun at his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while receiving a prestigious accolade at the 2025 Showsha Reel Awards. 

The Dhoom star received his first-ever Best Actor Award for his impeccable performance in his newly released movie, I Want To Talk.

After his winning speech, the renowned Indian actor, Arjun Kapoor, who was hosting the awards gala candidly asked Abhishek, "What is the name of I Want To Talk You person who gives you stress?"

To which Abhishek sarcastically responded to the 2 States actor, "You still haven’t gotten married, right? Once you do, you’ll have an answer for that." 

Abhishek, who has been married to his wife and popular Indian actress Aishwarya Rai for over 17 years, added, "When you get a call from the missus and she says, ‘I want to talk,’ you know you’re in trouble, yeah!"

The 49-year-old actor also thanked his film’s director Shoojit Sircar for giving him the opportunity in his project.

Abhishek Bachchan portrayed the role of a marketing professional, Arjun Sen, who is diagnosed with last-stage cancer in his film I Want To Talk

