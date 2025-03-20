Salman Khan’s 'Sikandar' release date officially announced

Trending

  March 20, 2025
Salman Khan's highly anticipated film Sikandar is officially set to hit theaters on Sunday, March 30.

As per the Bollywood Hungama, the film will hit the screens in less than two weeks after speculations might be released either on Friday, March 28, Saturday, March 29 or Sunday, March 30.

A source told the outlet, “Sikandar’s release date has been locked. It’ll arrive in cinemas on Sunday, March 30. The makers are confident that it’s the correct day for release. Sunday will be a big holiday, more so in Maharashtra as Gudi Padwa falls on that day. Meanwhile, Ramzan Eid will be celebrated on Monday, March 31.”

The source continued, “There’ll be a post-Eid holiday effect on Tuesday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 2 in many centres as well. The collections will again see a jump from Friday, April 4. Hence, until Sunday, April 6, the film’s collections will remain very strong.”

It is reported on Sunday that the makers will officially announce the release date by Wednesday, March 19.

Salman Khan starrer Sikander cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi and it is directed by A R Murugadoss.

