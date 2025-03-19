Hrithik Roshan's dad reveals shocking truth behind actor's stammering issue  

Hrithik Roshan's father and popular Indian filmmaker Rakesh Roshan opened up about his son's struggle with the speech disorder.
The 75-year-old Indian film producer and director talked about his son's stammering problem and discussed how it deeply affected his whole family.
In a conversation with the ANI agency Rakesh stated during an event in Dubai Hrithik was unable to say "thank you Dubai" on the mic which left him embarrassed and right after the show he locked himself inside the bathroom.
"I used to feel bad. He wants to say so many things. He is so well-educated and very intelligent. But he used to hold himself back because of his stuttering," the Karan Arjun creator added.
He further shared, "Once, I remember that he was in Dubai, and he wanted to just say thank you, Dubai. And he used to get stuck on the word D."
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Krrish star himself has spoken about his speech issue in his old interviews and has often disclosed how challenging it was as a child to deal with it during his school days.
On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, have worked together on multiple projects named Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, and Krrish.
