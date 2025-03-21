Shraddha Kapoor sparks wedding rumours with beau Rahul Mody  

Trending

Shraddha Kapoor and her long-time boyfriend Rahul Mody sparked wedding speculations after their recent outing in India.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the couple, who never showed any PDA moments during their romantic date nights, shared a sweet moment on their latest cosy night.

In the viral video posted on Reddit, the two were photographed sharing a warm hug, leaving fans speculating whether they have decided to start a new chapter of life.

As the video of Shraddha and Rahul gained traction on social media, numerous fans of the actress and her beau began predicting the wedding bells of the duo.

One fan commented, "Suddenly, they're everywhere! I wonder if wedding bells are already ringing."

"They might marry later this year or early next year definitely," another fan assumed.

For those unaware, Shraddha and Rahul ignited romance rumors in 2024 after they made a joint appearance at India’s business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani’s wedding ceremony.

Apart from her personal life, Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly filming for her upcoming projects including Stree 3, Krrish 4, Dhoom 4, and Naagin

