‘Ghajini’ director gives big update on sequel to Aamir Khan starrer

Ghajini director AR Murugadoss has given big update on sequel to Aamir Khan starrer.
During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the renowned director spilled on the much-speculated sequel to his 2008 blockbuster Ghajini.
“We have some ideas. Right now, we all are busy with our respective projects. Once we get time, we will sit and discuss," he told the outlet.
The buzz surrounding Ghajini 2 began when producer Allu Aravind expressed his desire to take the franchise forward.
“Their focus is to ensure that it’s an organic sequel and not the one made for the sake of money. They have liked the idea but await narrations at different stages of development. The scripting work is underway at the moment, and we will have a clearer picture on the prospects of Ghajini 2 by mid-2025," a source told PinkVilla in 2024.
Ghajini, a Tamil film starring Suriya in 2005, was remade in Hindi in 2008 with Khan in the lead.
Currently, AR Murugadoss is gearing for the release of his Salman Khan led movie, Sikanda, which is to release in cinemas on March 30, 2025.
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is preparing for Sitaare Zameen Par.