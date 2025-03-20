Trending

Karan Johar makes heartfelt remarks for Akshay Kumar

Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar worked in several projects including 'Kesari' and 'Good Newwz'

  • March 20, 2025
Karan Johar made sweet comments for the popular Indian actor Akshay Kumar at a recent event in India.

During his surprise appearance at the launch of a new Hindi-Punjabi film, Akaal, the father-of-two recalled how the Sky Force actor used to communicate with him on the sets of his film.

Karan shared that Akshay switches to his Punjabi character in the middle of a meeting when he wants to speak with Karan directly as he always talks to him in Punjabi language.

"Even today, when Apoorva Mehta is the main negotiator and Akshay Kumar doesn’t want Apoorva to know what he wants to say, he talks to me in Punjabi," Karan additionally noted.

Speaking about his ancestral roots in the language, he said, "My father used to speak to the distributors in Punjabi in the morning. I knew Punjabi very well, but my problem would be when my mother woke up and started speaking in Sindhi."

Karan made these remarks while promoting his new collaboration with Gippy Grewal for her upcoming movie Akaal.

Through, this movie the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director wanted to promote Punjabi cinema.

For those unaware, Karan Johar worked with Akshay Kumar on multiple projects such as Kesari and Good Newwz

