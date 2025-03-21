Aamir Khan sister gives first statement on his relationship with Gauri Spratt 

Aamir Khan's sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde, candidly opened up about her brother's relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.
While attending the trailer launch of her upcoming Malayalam movie, L2: Empuraan, the actress talked about her family's reaction to Aamir's whirlwind romance with Gauri.
Speaking with Times Applaud Trends, Nikhat said her entire family is delighted to see their brother in a better place.
She also supported the Ghajini star's choice and revealed that Gauri is an incredible human.
"We’re very happy for Aamir and Gauri as she is a great human. We want them to stay happy always," the 62-year-old Indian actress added.
These comments from Aamir's sister came after he stunned media persons when he introduced Gauri at his pre-birthday bash last week.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the couple, who began dating in 2023, interacted with the reporters, confirming they had been romantically connected for 18 months.
Before Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan was married to his ex-wife Kiran Rao, with whom he shares a son, Azad Khan.
He is also a father of his two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, whom he co-parents with his first partner, Reena Dutta.