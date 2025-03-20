Trending

Aamir Khan, girlfriend Gauri Spratt receive special nod from Vikram Bhatt

Aamir Khan officially introduced his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt last week

  • March 20, 2025
Vikram Bhatt recently showcased his unwavering support for Aamir Khan for actor's relationship with his new flame, Gauri Spratt.

In an interview with ETimes, the renowned Indian filmmaker talked about the 3 Idiots star's whirlwind romance with his new girlfriend.

Speaking about his personal experience of getting married at the age of 50, Vikram asked why Aamir could not find a partner at 60.

"Well, if I can get married at 50, why can't Aamir Khan find a partner at 60? Age is just a number. There's no age for finding happiness. As life goes by," the 56-year-old film producer noted.

He further noted, "It stops being about the excitement of a relationship and sexuality. It starts becoming more and more about companionship and not being lonely."

Vikram expressed his profound happiness after Aamir publicly confirmed his relationship with Gauri.

"I'm very happy for Aamir if he has found that in a person. I wish him the best because he's a great guy and deserves happiness," the Raaz creator remarked.

Aamir Khan made his relationship official with his long-time girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, last week during his pre-birthday party.  

