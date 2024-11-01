Ranbir Kapoor twins with daughter Raha in golden for Diwali celebrations

Trending

  • November 01, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out to celebrate Diwali with their adorable daughter Raha on Thursday, and their outing was nothing short of stunning.

For the festive outing, Ranbir, Alia, and Raha made a stylish appearance as the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor twinned with daughter in golden.

Ranbir looked dapper in a golden kurta and pants, while Alia opted for a stunning yellow suit styled with delicate pink net dupatta, exuding elegance.

Meanwhile, Raha twinned with her dad in a golden ethnic outfit. However, it was her cute antics which stole the spotlight as she was seen scrunching her nose just like her mother does.

As their photos made rounds on social media, many users expressed their love to Kapoor’s family.

One user wrote, “Raha is little version of Alia.”

While another noted, “Like Mother, Like Daughter."

“Raha twinning with Papa,” penned the third.

The fourth added, “Twining with papa... awww cutie rahupie.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

