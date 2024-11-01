Hailey Bieber drops FIRST photo of son Jack Blues on Halloween

Hailey Bieber shared a major surprise on Halloween after the success of Rhode Skin launch party last week.
The supermodel, 27, dropped a picture of her son Jack Blues, whom she welcomed in August with husband Justin Bieber, 30.
In the viral photo, the baby boy can be seen sitting in a baby carrier, while his two little feet peeking out.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Hailey wrote, “Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote (ghost emoji).”
Jack donned a magenta onesie with one foot flaunting a cute "I Voted" sticker.
Notably, the new mom posted her son’s snap for the first time on social media since announcing his birth.
The viral picture of Jack comes after Hailey launched Rhode Skin last week.
Many celebrities including her BFFs Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and husband Justin attended the launch party in Los Angeles.
For the big event, Hailey exuded a boss lady vibes in a baggy gray suit, a white shirt with a maroon polka-dot tie and a matching clutch.
Meanwhile, Justin opted for a pair of baggy light-wash jeans, a plaid oversized jacket, a tan fedora hat and black shoes.
The lovebirds were also caught on camera sharing a PDA-filled moment while leaving the event