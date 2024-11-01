Entertainment

Hailey Bieber drops FIRST photo of son Jack Blues on Halloween

Hailey Bieber shares baby Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Hailey Bieber drops FIRST photo of son Jack Blues on Halloween
Hailey Bieber drops FIRST photo of son Jack Blues on Halloween

Hailey Bieber shared a major surprise on Halloween after the success of Rhode Skin launch party last week.

The supermodel, 27, dropped a picture of her son Jack Blues, whom she welcomed in August with husband Justin Bieber, 30.

In the viral photo, the baby boy can be seen sitting in a baby carrier, while his two little feet peeking out.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Hailey wrote, “Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote (ghost emoji).”

Hailey Bieber drops FIRST photo of son Jack Blues on Halloween

Jack donned a magenta onesie with one foot flaunting a cute "I Voted" sticker.

Notably, the new mom posted her son’s snap for the first time on social media since announcing his birth.

The viral picture of Jack comes after Hailey launched Rhode Skin last week.

Many celebrities including her BFFs Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and husband Justin attended the launch party in Los Angeles.

For the big event, Hailey exuded a boss lady vibes in a baggy gray suit, a white shirt with a maroon polka-dot tie and a matching clutch.

Meanwhile, Justin opted for a pair of baggy light-wash jeans, a plaid oversized jacket, a tan fedora hat and black shoes.

The lovebirds were also caught on camera sharing a PDA-filled moment while leaving the event

Elon Musk's $1 million election giveaways get court approval

Elon Musk's $1 million election giveaways get court approval
Hailey Bieber drops FIRST photo of son Jack Blues on Halloween

Hailey Bieber drops FIRST photo of son Jack Blues on Halloween
Astonishing discovery unveils secrets of America’s oldest surviving tombstone

Astonishing discovery unveils secrets of America’s oldest surviving tombstone
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies

Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies

Entertainment News

Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies
Taylor Swift gets seal of approval from Ryan Reynolds: 'Best things I’ve seen/heard/felt'
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies
Kanye West to make ex Kim Kardashian's 'worst nightmare' true
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies
Rihanna makes it her 'mission' to find girlfriend for Eminem
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies
Megan Thee Stallion makes sombre confession about mental health struggles
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies
Top 5 spooky characters to channel this Halloween
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies
Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas marriage 'beautiful' after divorce
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies
Justin Bieber lands in trouble after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz decide split after major realization about relationship
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies
Tom Brady in shock after Gisele Bündchen starts family with Joaquim Valente
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies
Taylor Swift’s childhood stage performance wins Travis Kelce’s heart
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies
Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies
Jennifer Garner channels Jenna Rink in iconic Halloween makeover: WATCH