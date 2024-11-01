Patrick, Brittany Mahomes celebrate Halloween in adorable animal costumes 

Entertainment

The Mahomes family enjoyed the holiday in Zoo-themed costumes

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Brittany Mahomes and her husband Patrick Mahomes fully embraced the Halloween spirit this year, dressing up as zoo animals alongside their adorable kids, Sterling and Bronze.

Donning the funny zoo animal attire, the Kansas City Current co-owner and her husband. with their 3-year-old daughter Sterling and their son Bronze, who turns 2 in November, they enjoyed the spirited holiday.

Patrick dressed up in a custom zoo keeper uniform bearing the word "zookeeper" on one side and his name on the other.

He clad his tan uniform with a bucket hat and matching boots.

Brittany, who is expecting her third child, dressed in a kangaroo onesie and light brown winter boots.

While Mahomes kids also took part in the celebrations as Sterling wearing a pink flamingo costume and Bronze in a lion costume.

The proud parents shared an Instagram photo of their ensembles, writing, "Happy Hallowee." Brittany also posted a sweet video of Bronze saying, "Trick-or-treat," and a pic of Sterling posing in her costume.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also took to his Instagram to share a snap of him and his son on his Instagram Stories.

Given that the soon-to-be family of five just visited the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas.

