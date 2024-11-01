Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘spend Halloween participating’ in US elections

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds set an example of patriotic citizen by going out to vote early in 2024 US general elections.
On Thursday night, the Gossip Girl alum posted a picture with husband after voting on social media.
She captioned the post, “Spent Halloween participating in democracy & equality for women! Getting an “I Voted” us sticker was more exciting than candy (red, white and blue heart emojis).”
The Deadpool & Wolverine actor and the It Ends with Us starlet can be seen flaunting a cute sticker in the viral picture.
Blake concluded the post, “Most places are open for early voting!!! Slide to know your voting rights and who to text for information on if you’re registered, where your polling location is and more.”
She also added a number of slides sharing helpful information about the voting;. The last slide of the post read “97% of the US voters can vote right now.”
Her post garnered thousands of likes and comments in no time.
The power couple are not the only celebrities who have voted but Hailey Bieber, Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Bacon, Selena Gomez, Pauline Chalamet, Stephen Amell, Jennifer Aniston, Lily Collins, Regina Hall & Elisa Perry also participated in the elections.