Entertainment

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘spend Halloween participating’ in US elections

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' actor and the 'It Ends with Us' actress voted for 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘spend Halloween participating’ in US elections
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘spend Halloween participating’ in US elections

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds set an example of patriotic citizen by going out to vote early in 2024 US general elections.

On Thursday night, the Gossip Girl alum posted a picture with husband after voting on social media.

She captioned the post, “Spent Halloween participating in democracy & equality for women! Getting an “I Voted” us sticker was more exciting than candy (red, white and blue heart emojis).”

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor and the It Ends with Us starlet can be seen flaunting a cute sticker in the viral picture.

Blake concluded the post, “Most places are open for early voting!!! Slide to know your voting rights and who to text for information on if you’re registered, where your polling location is and more.”


She also added a number of slides sharing helpful information about the voting;. The last slide of the post read “97% of the US voters can vote right now.”

Her post garnered thousands of likes and comments in no time.

The power couple are not the only celebrities who have voted but Hailey Bieber, Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Bacon, Selena Gomez, Pauline Chalamet, Stephen Amell, Jennifer Aniston, Lily Collins, Regina Hall & Elisa Perry also participated in the elections.

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz channel E.T. in show-stopping Halloween costume

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz channel E.T. in show-stopping Halloween costume
Man brutally beats sleeping passenger on flight, investigation underway

Man brutally beats sleeping passenger on flight, investigation underway
Duchess Sophie marks Halloween with heart winning gesture

Duchess Sophie marks Halloween with heart winning gesture

Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United

Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United

Entertainment News

Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz channel E.T. in show-stopping Halloween costume
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form’s family grows with arrival of their first baby
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Patrick, Brittany Mahomes celebrate Halloween in adorable animal costumes
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Kylie Jenner’s dazzling Demi Moore’s 'striptease' costume steals Halloween
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Hailey Bieber drops FIRST photo of son Jack Blues on Halloween
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Taylor Swift gets seal of approval from Ryan Reynolds: 'Best things I’ve seen/heard/felt'
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Kanye West to make ex Kim Kardashian's 'worst nightmare' true
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Rihanna makes it her 'mission' to find girlfriend for Eminem
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Megan Thee Stallion makes sombre confession about mental health struggles
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Top 5 spooky characters to channel this Halloween
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas marriage 'beautiful' after divorce
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Justin Bieber lands in trouble after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest