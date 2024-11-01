Sidharth Malhotra shares loved-up selfie with wife Kiara Advani

Power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani won over fans with an adorable selfie!
The Student of the Year actor turned to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a Diwali selfie, spreading joy and festive cheer.
In the picture, the superstars, who tied the knot on February 7, 2023, were seen embracing the traditional Diwali spirit in style.
For the festive occasion, the Kabir Singh actress stunned in a mustard yellow kurta-pajama while Malhotra wore a dashing blue Kurta.
Their collaborative Instagram post included a message, "#HappyDiwali Everyone.”
Following the release of the images, their fans expressed relief in the comments section.
One user commented, “Our feeds are blessed.”
Another stated, “You two are adorable.”
“Happy Diwali cutiesss,” the third effused.
A few days prior to the festivities, the Satyaprem ki Katha starlet was seen at the Delhi airport, heading to her in-laws to mark another ritual.
Amidst celebrating with Sid’s gelled family and participating in the festivities, she is also busy filming for Kannada project Toxic and the Hindi film, War 2.
On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is currently in talks about a feature film with Ekta Kapoor alongside the Panchayat director Deepak Mishra.