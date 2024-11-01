Trending

Sidharth Malhotra shares loved-up selfie with wife Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani exchanged wedding vows in February 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani exchanged wedding vows in February 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani exchanged wedding vows in February 2023 

Power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani won over fans with an adorable selfie!

The Student of the Year actor turned to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a Diwali selfie, spreading joy and festive cheer.

In the picture, the superstars, who tied the knot on February 7, 2023, were seen embracing the traditional Diwali spirit in style. 

For the festive occasion, the Kabir Singh actress stunned in a mustard yellow kurta-pajama while Malhotra wore a dashing blue Kurta.

Their collaborative Instagram post included a message, "#HappyDiwali Everyone.”


Following the release of the images, their fans expressed relief in the comments section.

One user commented, “Our feeds are blessed.”

Another stated, “You two are adorable.”

“Happy Diwali cutiesss,” the third effused.

A few days prior to the festivities, the Satyaprem ki Katha starlet was seen at the Delhi airport, heading to her in-laws to mark another ritual.

Amidst celebrating with Sid’s gelled family and participating in the festivities, she is also busy filming for Kannada project Toxic and the Hindi film, War 2.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is currently in talks about a feature film with Ekta Kapoor alongside the Panchayat director Deepak Mishra.

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz channel E.T. in show-stopping Halloween costume

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz channel E.T. in show-stopping Halloween costume
Man brutally beats sleeping passenger on flight, investigation underway

Man brutally beats sleeping passenger on flight, investigation underway
Duchess Sophie marks Halloween with heart winning gesture

Duchess Sophie marks Halloween with heart winning gesture

Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United

Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United

Trending News

Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Sara Ali Khan fulfils her desi food cravings during festive occasion
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Ranbir Kapoor twins with daughter Raha in golden for Diwali celebrations
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Maya Ali shares stunning photos from ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ set
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Sanai Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrate son Izhaan's 6th birthday separately
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Ananya Panday's father makes surprising revelation about 'CTRL' actress
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Top 5 spooky Bollywood movies to watch this Halloween
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Ananya Panday celebrates 26th birthday with family amid 'CTRL' success
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Fahad Mustafa, Meerub Ali wish Asim Azhar on his 28th birthday
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Aima Baig blasts Sara Raza over auto-tune claims: ‘Attention-seeking aunty’
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Priyanka Chopra marks special occasion with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti