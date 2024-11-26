Yumna Zaidi expresses her love for famous Coke Studio track 'Jhol' 

Yumna Zaidi is basking in the magical journey of Jhol!
The Raaz-e-Ulfat actress treated her 9.5M followers to her stylish, all- white moment, setting major fashion goals.
In the images shared, Zaidi looked no less than a fashion icon while posing in an outdoor setting.
Her favourite Coke Studio song Jhol by Annural Khalid and Maanu played in the backdrop, giving her modern style an epic twist.
Zaidi paired her entire branded piece with a pair of high heels and opted to go minimal in the accessories department.
“This song,” the Tere Bin actress captioned the post, sharing her deep connection to this track.
Soon after the carousel was shared, her ardent fans could not stop but swoon over Zaidi’s utmost poise and elegance.
One fan penned, “A true vision of timeless beauty and grace.”
The second user noted, “Yumna giving Korean vibes.”
“Songs you choose,” another gushed.
“Ruling our hearts and screens, Nashwa,” the fourth effused.
On the work front, Yumna Zaidi recently wrapped her drama serial Gentleman, in which she played the role of a journalist alongside Humayun Saeed.
She is currently brought back her charm on Hum TV screens with a new project titled Qarz e Jaan.