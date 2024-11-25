Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
Kriti Sanon breaks silence on nepotism in Bollywood

Kriti Sanon, who has become a one of the prominent celebrities in Bollywood without any industry connections, has finally broken her silence on the nepotism in the Hindi film industry.

While speaking at a masterclass at the ongoing 55th International Film Festival in Goa, Sanon claimed the industry is "not so much" responsible for nepotism.

"I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It’s also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is putting about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested let’s make a movie with them,” she said.

The Dilwale actress added, “So I think it’s a circle. But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you’re not talented, and if the connect is not there with the audiences you will not get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities.”

Kriti Sanon made her acting debut with Heropanti in 2014, and since then she has given many blockbuster films such as Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4.

Recently, Sanon was seen in Do Patti, alongside Shaheer Shaikh and Kajol. 

The film marks her first production venture.

