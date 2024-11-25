Urvashi Rautela makes surprising confession about her marriage 

Urvashi Rautela won’t be able to get married in the foreseeable future.
A video of the actress speaking to a person was shared by a Reddit user.
In the footage, the person wished to meet his life partner soon. At this, the Hate Story 4 actress replied, “No, katni yog is going on now. That's why. Whoever is going through katni yog shouldn't get married during that period."
When asked about the duration, the star explained, “Katni yog is for 2.5 years. A little time of Katni yog is left.”
“Goddess Urvashi in her Katni Yog era. So who exactly is Urvashi planning on marrying after 2.5 years?" the clip was shared with this caption.
Soon after the Reddit video did rounds, her ardent fans rushed to the comment section to reveal their takes.
“First woman in history facing Katni yog,” one fan wrote.
Urvashi was born on February 25,1994, so her period of Katni Yog will end at 29 March, 2025, when Saturn moves to the Pisces sign.
To note, Urvashi Rautela has been in the headlines for her rumored relationship with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.