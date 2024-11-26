Vivek Oberoi's sweet gesture after luxury purchase melts hearts

Trending

Indian actor Vivek Oberoi starred in PM Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's biopic

  by Web Desk
  November 26, 2024
Indian actor Vivek Oberoi added a rather luxurious item to line-up of garages recently!

The actor has become the proud sole owner of the Rolls Royce Cullinan, one of the most expensive cars in the world.

Turning to his Instagram account, the Bank Chor actor shared a montage of himself with his parents Suresh and Yashodhara – and wife Priyanka, who was getting ready to receive the car.


He also posted a selfie video from inside the car, giving a thumbs up the camera, and also recorded his family’s reactions.

He captioned the footage, “Success comes in different shapes and sizes, today it’s looking like this. Extremely grateful and blessed to be celebrating special moments in life with the family.”

Some eagle-eyed fans reacted to the video that has been doing rounds.

One user wrote, “Such a lovely family.. great moment too! Happy for you vivek ji.”

Another added, “This is such a personal win seeing him grow.”

A third commented, “So good to see how he respects his father.”

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in a Hindi film, PM Narendara Modi’s biopic. 

