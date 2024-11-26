Arjun Kapoor spills lesser-known fact about Alia Bhatt

Arjun Kapoor revealed Alia Bhatt faced a hard time after signing 2 States.
In an interaction with Mashable India, the Half Girlfriend actor shared his experience of working with the Heart of Stone actress.
He said, “When Alia singed the 2014 romantic comedy-drama film, 2 States there was a lot of disdain and hatred for her signing this film on social media. People thought she did not look South Indian enough.”
“Her debut movie SOTY did not give her the recognition that was needed at that point,” the Sardar Ka Gransdon star added.
Further elaborating, “The Jigra actress never complained about it ever. That is why Alia is the bright example of proving that things into fall place if you just keep you head down and work hard.”
During the same interview, Arjun recalled that Bhatt shot Highway along with 2 States while he was filming for Gunday and 2 States at the same time.
“And it was one Friday before that people questioned her casting in this film and after that, she was the ultimate perfect choice.”
On the personal front, Arjun Kapoor confirmed he is single months after breaking up with Malaika Arora.