Kriti Sanon shares first statement after 'Do Patti' success 

Kriti Sanon, the sought-after actress of the Bollywood industry, thinks nepotism is a 'circle.'
The actress attended a masterclass at the 55th International Film Festival in Goa, where she talked about the grave issue of nepotism that prevails.
At the session, the Crew actress said,"I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It’s also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is putting about certain star kids.”
She continued, “Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested let’s make a movie with them. So I think it’s a circle. But I feel if you are talented, you will get there.”
Kriti Sanon added, “If you’re not talented, and if the connect is not there with the audiences you will not get there.”
"When you don’t belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers,” Sanon elaborated.
The Ganapath star went on explaining, “So everything is a bit of a struggle. But after 2-3 films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you.”
On the work front, Kriti Sanon was most recently seen in Do Patti, also starring Shaheer Sheikh and Kajol in the lead roles.