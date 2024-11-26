Badshah faces major setback following Canada concert 

Two blasts occurred outside the Indian rapper Badshah’s Chandigarh club on Tuesday morning.
In a shocking incident, two individuals on a motorcycle hurled the De'orra Club, owned by Badshah, located in Chandigarh's upscale sector 26.
The attack, which occurred at 2:30 to 245:am, caused no deaths but left a devastating impact.
Window panes were shattered, and the club suffered minor structural damage as well. A neighbouring establishment also reported slight damage from the bomb blast.
“A low intensity explosion took place outside De’orra which is near the Sevillee bar and lounge, which is owned by rapper Badshah in sector 26. Both the restaurants are 30 metres away from each other,” the authorities said.
Following the explosive incident, the Chandigarh police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation to identify those responsible in causing damage.
Specialists from the bomb detection squad and the Chandigarh Forensic Science Laboratory joined the efforts, collecting samples for analysis.
It is pertinent to mention that the device might have been a homemade bomb as the higher authorities have not labelled it as a crude attack but investigations are still underway.
For the unversed, this massive bomb blast has heightened security concerns, particularly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the city on December 3, 2024.
Prior to the shock incident, Badshah showed support for the Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh amid the controversy surrounding his Dil-Lumintai tour in India.