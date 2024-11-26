Trending

Ayeza Khan recalls Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji’s iconic scene

The 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' actress recreates SKR's ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ famous scene

  • by Web Desk
  • November 26, 2024
Ayeza Khan tried to recreate Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic scene from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

The Pyarey Afzal actress posted a couple of pictures from her new shoot, in which she tried to dress same as Rani in the blockbuster film.

On Monday, November 25, Ayeza exuded timeless beauty in a glamorous red bride dress.

She wrote on Instagram, “I’m not saying anything about this outfit because the whole red look has my heart, but I’m sure this reminds you of something, right? Rani Mukherjee sitting on the bench with Shah Rukh Khan :) Hahaha, yessss!””

In the famous scene of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, SRK was having a delightful conversation with Rani on a bench, while she was dressed up as a bride.

In another post from the same shoot, Ayeza tried to draw parallel with Harry Potter movies.


She penned, “Every outfit has its own story. While shooting this look, the magical Harry Potter music played in my ears, and the golden hour lit up the gold outfit with rose details and a stunning dupatta. Faizaaaa, take me back to this unforgettable daydream…..I mean, shoot”

On the work front, Ayeza will be next seen in Humraaz alongside Feroze Khan.

