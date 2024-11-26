Varun Dhawan makes major move amid trolling over LinkedIn bio

Trending

  November 26, 2024
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's LinkedIn account no longer exists. 

He has wiped out his entire profile due to a wave of online criticism. 

The Coolie No.1 actor, who made his debut on the professional networking platform, amassed over 20,000 followers in no time.

However, his excitement was truly short-lived as netizens lashed out at his bio, which described him as the “passionate actor with 300-crore megahits.”

One line in particular that triggered mockery was his alleged 300 crore hits, with some questioning which of the films grossed at the box office.

It is pertinent to mention that Varun’s LinkedIn debut included a post about his long-decade career in the film industry, sharing lessons about his team work and hard work.

Some speculated his presence could have been part of a promotional strategy, similar to past celebrity stunts.

Others expressed confusion over the moves, with a few pointing fingers at the platform which began to resemble other social media platforms like Instagram.

However, all the baseless trolling seemed to have an impact and he deleted his profile thereafter.

Amidst all this, Varun Dhawan still manages to spare time for his daughter, whom he shares with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. 

