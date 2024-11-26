Trending

Wahaj Ali drops 'late night surprise' for fans amid 'Sunn Mere Dil' hype

Actor Wahaj Ali is currently seen in the drama serial 'Sunn Mere Dil' as Bilal Abdullah alongside Maya Ali

  • by Web Desk
  • November 26, 2024
Wahaj Ali is a pure dog lover and his latest sizzling photoshoot says it all!

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, the Tere Bin famed star dropped a couple of clicks with his dog, Bella.

In one picture, Ali was seen caressing the hairy puppy as she stuck her tongue out while another was a photo of the pet and its owner posing candidly.

“Its Bella’s first shoot and my 41st, but we are equally nervous,” the superstar captioned the post.


For the photo up, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star dressed in a green jacket which he sported on top of a white buttoned down shirt and light brown boots.

To complement his look for the session, he wore his extravagant watch.

The actor’s post garnered a million likes and comments in just no time, with fans thronging the comments section of the post.

One user wrote, “Bella and you both are equally beautiful.”

Another noted, “Best late night surprise Wahaj! Thanks.”

“Oooh this is so adorable,” the third expressed.

A fourth user gushed, “Next one with DJ.”

On the work front, Wahaj Ali is currently essaying the role of Bilal Abdullah in the drama Sunn Mere Dil opposite Hira Mani and Maya Ali. 

