Aishwarya Rai breaks silence after Abhishek Bachchan skips Aaradhya’s birthday

Aishwarya Rai has something important to say amid split rumors with estranged husband Abhishek Bachchan.
Just a few days back, Aishwarya and Abhishek’s little girl, Aaradhya Bachchan, rang into her 13th birthday with the blessings of her superstar mother, of which the Indian actress, 51, shared glimpses through an Instagram photo dump.
However, the I Want to Talk actor was nowhere to be seen on his daughter’s big day.
On Monday, November 25, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, 51, turned to her Instagram account and made a strong statement after her husband skipped Aaradhya’s birthday.
The actress, who is the brand ambassador of a famous international brand, shared a pro tip to tackle street harassment for its new campaign on account of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
"Street harassment. How do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth,” the Devdas actress said in the video.
She continued, “Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault."
Meanwhile, the post’s caption stated, "On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis’s Stand Up against street harassment training program. We’re all worth it. @lorealparis." She also added the hashtag--We Stand Up.”
It is pertinent to mention that Aishwarya Rai’s estranged husband Abhishek Bachchan is rumored to be dating Indian actress Nimrat Kaur.