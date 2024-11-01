Sara Ali Khan fulfils her desi food cravings during festive occasion 

Sara Ali Khan proved she is a big-time foodie on the festive occasion of Diwali!
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Gaslight actor treated her 45M followers to a footage from her recent visit to Kedernath.
She gave a glimpse of the mouth-watering meals she enjoyed during the trip.
One part showed the superstar happily fulfilling her cravings for traditional Indian food that included Jalebi, Paneer bhurji, tandoori roti and more.
Another footage saw the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress savouring desserts and ice creams in her room.
Saif Ali Khan’s daughter also flaunts her love for chai as she stands at the stall, asking for tea.
Alongside the post, the Simmba actress penned a heartwarming Diwali caption to describe the festive spirit, "Happy Diwali! Wishing you joy, prosperity, bliss and health- which for me is basically good food."
"So don’t be rude. Just give me my food Thank you kindly don’t intrude,” read the caption of her post.
Meanwhile, as Sara Ali Khan spreads cheer during the Diwali celebrations, she is set to share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an upcoming untitled action-comedy.
She will next star in the movie Metro.. In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu.