Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form's family grows with arrival of their first baby

Alexandra Daddario announced the birth of her newborn on Thursday

  Web Desk
  November 01, 2024
Alexandra Daddario and her husband, producer Andrew Form welcomed their first child together!

The White Lotus star took to her Instagram account to announce that she welcomed her first baby with husband Andrew Form.

"I thought this was a weird bowl of candy," Daddario captioned the post.


In a shared photo she shows her newborn swaddled in a blanket covered in mini candies, the perfect nod to Halloween.

Soon after she announced the delightful news on her social media account fans and fellow celebrities showered love on the new mom.

The Emily In Paris star Lily Collins took the comment section to note, “Omg congrats!!!!!!!!!”

While her fan commented, “Welcome Baby))) Happiness, health, love!!!! Alex My Soul, I congratulate you on this happy event!!!!”

Another remarked, “A Halloween baby????? That’s the coolest thing ever!”

In July, Daddario announced with Vogue that she was expecting her first baby with Form after nearly four years together.

She said that she was "overjoyed" to be pregnant, mentioning her previous loss she shared, "Well, I had been pregnant,” she said, adding, “I had loss.”

“It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific,” she continued.

The Baywatch star added,” Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”

Daddario is also a stepmom to two kids as her husband Form shares two kids, Rowan and Julian, with his ex-wife Jordana Brewster.

Entertainment News

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘spend Halloween participating’ in US elections
Patrick, Brittany Mahomes celebrate Halloween in adorable animal costumes
Kylie Jenner’s dazzling Demi Moore’s 'striptease' costume steals Halloween
Hailey Bieber drops FIRST photo of son Jack Blues on Halloween
Taylor Swift gets seal of approval from Ryan Reynolds: 'Best things I’ve seen/heard/felt'
Kanye West to make ex Kim Kardashian's 'worst nightmare' true
Rihanna makes it her 'mission' to find girlfriend for Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion makes sombre confession about mental health struggles
Top 5 spooky characters to channel this Halloween
Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas marriage 'beautiful' after divorce
Justin Bieber lands in trouble after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz decide split after major realization about relationship