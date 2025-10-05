Sydney Sweeney promotes 'Christy' at Hampton International Film Festival

Sydney Sweeney turned heads at the 2025 Hampton International Film Festival with her dazzling appearance.
On Saturday, October 4, the Euphoria actress attended the star-studded event to promote her recently released movie, Christy.
Sweeney, who has broken the internet due to her romantic connection with Scooter Braun, opted for a vintage Thierry Mugler dress and Jimmy Choo pumps.
The mini-dress featured a bow-adorned bustier and nipped-in waist with a tulle tutu skirt, which was styled with a matching white cropped blazer.
To elevate her look, she styled her blonde hair long and loose with statement gold jewels.
In the movie, the 28-year-old American actress transforms into the boxing legend Christy Salters Martin, as she rises through the ranks of her sport in the ’80s and navigates her own personal struggles and abuse.
Taking to Instagram, the Anyone But You actress also dropped a carousel of images to show off her dazzling look from last night.
"Thank you @hamptonsfilm for the achievement in acting award for @christy.movie," the renowned actress wrote in her post.
It is important to note that Sydney Sweeney's movie, Christy, premiered across theatres on September 5, 2025.