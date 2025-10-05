Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney promotes 'Christy' at Hampton International Film Festival

The 'Euphoria' starlet's movie Christy was premiered in September this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Sydney Sweeney promotes 'Christy' at Hampton International Film Festival

Sydney Sweeney turned heads at the 2025 Hampton International Film Festival with her dazzling appearance.

On Saturday, October 4, the Euphoria actress attended the star-studded event to promote her recently released movie, Christy.

Sweeney, who has broken the internet due to her romantic connection with Scooter Braun, opted for a vintage Thierry Mugler dress and Jimmy Choo pumps.

The mini-dress featured a bow-adorned bustier and nipped-in waist with a tulle tutu skirt, which was styled with a matching white cropped blazer.

To elevate her look, she styled her blonde hair long and loose with statement gold jewels.

In the movie, the 28-year-old American actress transforms into the boxing legend Christy Salters Martin, as she rises through the ranks of her sport in the ’80s and navigates her own personal struggles and abuse.

Taking to Instagram, the Anyone But You actress also dropped a carousel of images to show off her dazzling look from last night.

"Thank you @hamptonsfilm for the achievement in acting award for @christy.movie," the renowned actress wrote in her post.

It is important to note that Sydney Sweeney's movie, Christy, premiered across theatres on September 5, 2025.

You Might Like:

Miley Cyrus breaks silence on ‘substance use, drinking’

Miley Cyrus breaks silence on ‘substance use, drinking’
Miley Cyrus opens up about being ‘the first person’ to ‘ever be canceled’

MGK admits being 'broken' months after his high-profile breakup with Megan Fox

MGK admits being 'broken' months after his high-profile breakup with Megan Fox
Megan Fox and MGK parted ways in November last year after dating each other for years

Victoria Beckham shares exciting beans on upcoming Netflix documentary show

Victoria Beckham shares exciting beans on upcoming Netflix documentary show
Victoria Beckham to get candid about her family life, career challenges and business in most-awaited Netflix documentary series

Sabrina Carpenter arrests 'Stranger Things' star at Austin City Limits show

Sabrina Carpenter arrests 'Stranger Things' star at Austin City Limits show
The 'Espresso' hitmaker kicked off her Austin City Limits festival over the weekend

Nicole Kidman attends first grand event 4 days after filing divorce

Nicole Kidman attends first grand event 4 days after filing divorce
Nicole Kidman hands out special award during her first major outing after Keith Urban divorce filing

Khloé Kardashian wins over fans with big heart, bigger donation

Khloé Kardashian wins over fans with big heart, bigger donation
Khloé Kardashian sets internet ablaze with her generous donation

Bad Bunny, Doja Cat open 'SNL' season 51 with show-stopping performances

Bad Bunny, Doja Cat open 'SNL' season 51 with show-stopping performances
Saturday Night Live returned to the screens with humorous performances by Bad Bunny and Doja Cat

Victoria Beckham makes ‘triggering’ confession about Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham makes ‘triggering’ confession about Spice Girls
Victoria Beckham reflects on candid memories with Spice Girls members Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell

Hilarie Burton honors Jeffrey Dean Morgan with touching anniversary tribute

Hilarie Burton honors Jeffrey Dean Morgan with touching anniversary tribute
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton quietly tied the knot in October 2019 after years of dating

Key witness in Diddy case shows unbelievable ‘empathy’ for him after sentence

Key witness in Diddy case shows unbelievable ‘empathy’ for him after sentence
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been sentenced for 4 years and 2 months in prison with $500,000 fine over prostitution-related charges

Taylor Swift smashes day-one sales milestone with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift smashes day-one sales milestone with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
'The Life of a Showgirl' ranked as the second-biggest sales week ever for any album

Taylor Swift sets box office ablaze with ‘Release Party of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift sets box office ablaze with ‘Release Party of a Showgirl’
Taylor Swift’s ‘Official Release of a Showgirl’ dominates box office, leaving Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Smashing Machine’ in the dust